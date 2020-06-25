All apartments in San Antonio
12135 Orchid Blossom St
12135 Orchid Blossom St

12135 Orchid Blossom Street · No Longer Available
Location

12135 Orchid Blossom Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in Blossom Park Subdivision with Beautiful Curb Appeal. Safe and Quiet Neighborhood. Hardwood Design Tile Flooring, Faux Wood Blinds, and Granite Countertops Throughout. New Stainless-Steel Appliances and Cabinets in Kitchen and Wood-Burning Fireplace in Living Room. Large Backyard with Covered Patio. Large Driveway and Two-Car Garage with Space for Storage and a Workbench Area. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups.

Great Location with Easy Access to US281 and Wurzbach Parkway. Great School District. Just Minutes to McAllister Park.

$1600/mo. Rent and One Month Security Deposit. Tenant Pays Utilities. Pet-Friendly with One-Time Non-Refundable Pet Fee. Application Fee Non-Refundable.

Available for Move-in on 5/5/19.

Will Not Last Long! Call Brady at 210-995-1084 or at rivercitypropertymgmt@gmail.com for Showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12135 Orchid Blossom St have any available units?
12135 Orchid Blossom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12135 Orchid Blossom St have?
Some of 12135 Orchid Blossom St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12135 Orchid Blossom St currently offering any rent specials?
12135 Orchid Blossom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12135 Orchid Blossom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12135 Orchid Blossom St is pet friendly.
Does 12135 Orchid Blossom St offer parking?
Yes, 12135 Orchid Blossom St offers parking.
Does 12135 Orchid Blossom St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12135 Orchid Blossom St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12135 Orchid Blossom St have a pool?
No, 12135 Orchid Blossom St does not have a pool.
Does 12135 Orchid Blossom St have accessible units?
No, 12135 Orchid Blossom St does not have accessible units.
Does 12135 Orchid Blossom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12135 Orchid Blossom St has units with dishwashers.
