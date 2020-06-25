12135 Orchid Blossom St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in Blossom Park Subdivision with Beautiful Curb Appeal. Safe and Quiet Neighborhood. Hardwood Design Tile Flooring, Faux Wood Blinds, and Granite Countertops Throughout. New Stainless-Steel Appliances and Cabinets in Kitchen and Wood-Burning Fireplace in Living Room. Large Backyard with Covered Patio. Large Driveway and Two-Car Garage with Space for Storage and a Workbench Area. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups.



Great Location with Easy Access to US281 and Wurzbach Parkway. Great School District. Just Minutes to McAllister Park.



$1600/mo. Rent and One Month Security Deposit. Tenant Pays Utilities. Pet-Friendly with One-Time Non-Refundable Pet Fee. Application Fee Non-Refundable.



Available for Move-in on 5/5/19.



Will Not Last Long! Call Brady at 210-995-1084 or at rivercitypropertymgmt@gmail.com for Showing.