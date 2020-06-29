11911 Pelican Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This barely lived in 2 story home in the very sought after Mission Del Lago neighborhood with a down stairs master suite is a must see! New exterior paint, open floor plan, a spacious family room, gourmet kitchen with large kitchen island, and separate dining area. Three large upstairs bedrooms, full bath, and game room. The large covered patio, great for entertaining backs to a green belt. Near shopping at South Park Mall and restaurants at City Base. Ten minutes from the Toyota plant and TJ Maxx warehouse