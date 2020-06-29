All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:27 AM

11911 Pelican Pass

11911 Pelican Pass · No Longer Available
Location

11911 Pelican Pass, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This barely lived in 2 story home in the very sought after Mission Del Lago neighborhood with a down stairs master suite is a must see! New exterior paint, open floor plan, a spacious family room, gourmet kitchen with large kitchen island, and separate dining area. Three large upstairs bedrooms, full bath, and game room. The large covered patio, great for entertaining backs to a green belt. Near shopping at South Park Mall and restaurants at City Base. Ten minutes from the Toyota plant and TJ Maxx warehouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 Pelican Pass have any available units?
11911 Pelican Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11911 Pelican Pass currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Pelican Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Pelican Pass pet-friendly?
No, 11911 Pelican Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11911 Pelican Pass offer parking?
Yes, 11911 Pelican Pass offers parking.
Does 11911 Pelican Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11911 Pelican Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Pelican Pass have a pool?
No, 11911 Pelican Pass does not have a pool.
Does 11911 Pelican Pass have accessible units?
No, 11911 Pelican Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Pelican Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 11911 Pelican Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11911 Pelican Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 11911 Pelican Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
