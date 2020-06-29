All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11906 Tokyo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11906 Tokyo
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

11906 Tokyo

11906 Tokyo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11906 Tokyo, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
media room
pet friendly
Geat Home..Great Location - This amazing home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms sits on a peaceful cul de sac and loaded w/ upgrades! Great floor plan features 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs as well as a generous sized living space which can be used as an office, playroom, media room, or can be easily converted to a 4th bedroom. Beautiful backyard w/ covered patio and high fence for extra privacy. Located in the highly sought after Woods of Alon neighborhood which features beautiful mature trees, lakes and is in FANTASTIC CENTRAL LOCATION!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4969276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11906 Tokyo have any available units?
11906 Tokyo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11906 Tokyo have?
Some of 11906 Tokyo's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 Tokyo currently offering any rent specials?
11906 Tokyo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11906 Tokyo pet-friendly?
Yes, 11906 Tokyo is pet friendly.
Does 11906 Tokyo offer parking?
No, 11906 Tokyo does not offer parking.
Does 11906 Tokyo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11906 Tokyo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11906 Tokyo have a pool?
No, 11906 Tokyo does not have a pool.
Does 11906 Tokyo have accessible units?
No, 11906 Tokyo does not have accessible units.
Does 11906 Tokyo have units with dishwashers?
No, 11906 Tokyo does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio