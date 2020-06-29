11906 Tokyo

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground media room pet friendly

Geat Home..Great Location - This amazing home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms sits on a peaceful cul de sac and loaded w/ upgrades! Great floor plan features 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs as well as a generous sized living space which can be used as an office, playroom, media room, or can be easily converted to a 4th bedroom. Beautiful backyard w/ covered patio and high fence for extra privacy. Located in the highly sought after Woods of Alon neighborhood which features beautiful mature trees, lakes and is in FANTASTIC CENTRAL LOCATION!



No Cats Allowed



