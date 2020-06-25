All apartments in San Antonio
11719 Country Springs St
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

11719 Country Springs St

11719 Country Springs St · No Longer Available
Location

11719 Country Springs St, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
We do not run applications over the weekend.

Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath in convenient Medical Center area off Babcock/De Zavala. Large fenced in backyard is great for relaxing outside on the patio. Large open kitchen in great for entertaining. Fridge, washer and dryer included in the rent. Pets negotiable.

(RLNE4821063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11719 Country Springs St have any available units?
11719 Country Springs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11719 Country Springs St have?
Some of 11719 Country Springs St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11719 Country Springs St currently offering any rent specials?
11719 Country Springs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11719 Country Springs St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11719 Country Springs St is pet friendly.
Does 11719 Country Springs St offer parking?
No, 11719 Country Springs St does not offer parking.
Does 11719 Country Springs St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11719 Country Springs St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11719 Country Springs St have a pool?
No, 11719 Country Springs St does not have a pool.
Does 11719 Country Springs St have accessible units?
No, 11719 Country Springs St does not have accessible units.
Does 11719 Country Springs St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11719 Country Springs St does not have units with dishwashers.
