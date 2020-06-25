11719 Country Springs St

Amenities
- Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
We do not run applications over the weekend.
Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath in convenient Medical Center area off Babcock/De Zavala. Large fenced in backyard is great for relaxing outside on the patio. Large open kitchen in great for entertaining. Fridge, washer and dryer included in the rent. Pets negotiable.
(RLNE4821063)