San Antonio, TX
11618 Pelican Cove
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

11618 Pelican Cove

11618 Pelican Cove · No Longer Available
Location

11618 Pelican Cove, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11618 Pelican Cove Available 07/22/19 Beautiful Home Mission Del Lago - This beautiful less than 2 year old one story home boasts an open floor plan with tons of upgrades in the desirable Mission Del Lago golf course community. The kitchen has gallery stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Coming soon there will be access to the new neighborhood clubhouse and pool amenities. Easy access to the Toyota Plant and both Texas A&M and Palo Alto college campuses in addition to Brooks City Base. This is a MUST see! Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.

(RLNE2811425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11618 Pelican Cove have any available units?
11618 Pelican Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11618 Pelican Cove have?
Some of 11618 Pelican Cove's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11618 Pelican Cove currently offering any rent specials?
11618 Pelican Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11618 Pelican Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 11618 Pelican Cove is pet friendly.
Does 11618 Pelican Cove offer parking?
No, 11618 Pelican Cove does not offer parking.
Does 11618 Pelican Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11618 Pelican Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11618 Pelican Cove have a pool?
Yes, 11618 Pelican Cove has a pool.
Does 11618 Pelican Cove have accessible units?
No, 11618 Pelican Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 11618 Pelican Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11618 Pelican Cove has units with dishwashers.
