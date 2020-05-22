Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11618 Pelican Cove Available 07/22/19 Beautiful Home Mission Del Lago - This beautiful less than 2 year old one story home boasts an open floor plan with tons of upgrades in the desirable Mission Del Lago golf course community. The kitchen has gallery stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Coming soon there will be access to the new neighborhood clubhouse and pool amenities. Easy access to the Toyota Plant and both Texas A&M and Palo Alto college campuses in addition to Brooks City Base. This is a MUST see! Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.



(RLNE2811425)