11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North Central SA Excellent Location! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Nicely sized w/ Loft - Located in the Bridges Condominium neighborhood off Vance Jackson, between Wurzbach Parkway and Huebner Rd. is a wonderful and spacey 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium with 2nd floor loft. Home has laminate flooring throughout with carpeting on stairs and in upstairs loft. Open living areas with fireplace. Kitchen is roomy with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-In microwave and Electric Stove/Oven. A washer dryer is also provided.

A covered carport space is provided,along with clubhouse and poll access amenities.



For more information or to schedule viewing, please call us at 210-503-8000.



To apply please visit our website at keyrentersanantonio.com



(RLNE5041319)