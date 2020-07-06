All apartments in San Antonio
11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505
11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505

11610 Vance Jackson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11610 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Central SA Excellent Location! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Nicely sized w/ Loft - Located in the Bridges Condominium neighborhood off Vance Jackson, between Wurzbach Parkway and Huebner Rd. is a wonderful and spacey 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium with 2nd floor loft. Home has laminate flooring throughout with carpeting on stairs and in upstairs loft. Open living areas with fireplace. Kitchen is roomy with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-In microwave and Electric Stove/Oven. A washer dryer is also provided.
A covered carport space is provided,along with clubhouse and poll access amenities.

For more information or to schedule viewing, please call us at 210-503-8000.

To apply please visit our website at keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE5041319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 have any available units?
11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 have?
Some of 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 currently offering any rent specials?
11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 is pet friendly.
Does 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 offer parking?
Yes, 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 offers parking.
Does 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 have a pool?
Yes, 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 has a pool.
Does 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 have accessible units?
No, 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11610 VANCE JACKSON RD 505 has units with dishwashers.

