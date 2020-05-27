115 SAINT JOHN

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Good things are happening to the Saint Streets in Dignowity Hill! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath craftsman is perfect for someone who wants to live the urban lifestyle. Minutes away from downtown restaurants and bars. Close proximity to the Historic Pearl, Fort Sam, and major highways. Original pine floors, high ceilings, clawfoot tub, builtins, screened in patio, an abundance of natural light, large backyard with a double gate for parking. Come check out why people are loving the eastside.