All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 115 SAINT JOHN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
115 SAINT JOHN
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

115 SAINT JOHN

115 Saint John Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

115 Saint John Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Good things are happening to the Saint Streets in Dignowity Hill! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath craftsman is perfect for someone who wants to live the urban lifestyle. Minutes away from downtown restaurants and bars. Close proximity to the Historic Pearl, Fort Sam, and major highways. Original pine floors, high ceilings, clawfoot tub, builtins, screened in patio, an abundance of natural light, large backyard with a double gate for parking. Come check out why people are loving the eastside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 SAINT JOHN have any available units?
115 SAINT JOHN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 115 SAINT JOHN currently offering any rent specials?
115 SAINT JOHN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 SAINT JOHN pet-friendly?
No, 115 SAINT JOHN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 115 SAINT JOHN offer parking?
Yes, 115 SAINT JOHN offers parking.
Does 115 SAINT JOHN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 SAINT JOHN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 SAINT JOHN have a pool?
No, 115 SAINT JOHN does not have a pool.
Does 115 SAINT JOHN have accessible units?
No, 115 SAINT JOHN does not have accessible units.
Does 115 SAINT JOHN have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 SAINT JOHN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 SAINT JOHN have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 SAINT JOHN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio