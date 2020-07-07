All apartments in San Antonio
Location

11414 Spring Rain Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Move in ready single-story home at Oxbow Subdivision features 1281 sq. ft of living space, 3 bedrooms, & 2 bathrooms. Laminate flooring throughout. NO CARPETS!The home comes w/ neutral colored walls and blinds throughout. Its expansive living room and dining room combo leads to a good sized kitchen with an island kitchen, complete kitchen appliances, & plenty of cabinets for storage. The home's fenced backyard is great for entertaining or play area for kids and your dogs. Mins to Medical Center & UTSA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 SPRING RAIN have any available units?
11414 SPRING RAIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11414 SPRING RAIN have?
Some of 11414 SPRING RAIN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 SPRING RAIN currently offering any rent specials?
11414 SPRING RAIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 SPRING RAIN pet-friendly?
Yes, 11414 SPRING RAIN is pet friendly.
Does 11414 SPRING RAIN offer parking?
Yes, 11414 SPRING RAIN offers parking.
Does 11414 SPRING RAIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11414 SPRING RAIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 SPRING RAIN have a pool?
No, 11414 SPRING RAIN does not have a pool.
Does 11414 SPRING RAIN have accessible units?
No, 11414 SPRING RAIN does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 SPRING RAIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11414 SPRING RAIN does not have units with dishwashers.

