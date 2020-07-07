11414 SPRING RAIN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Move in ready single-story home at Oxbow Subdivision features 1281 sq. ft of living space, 3 bedrooms, & 2 bathrooms. Laminate flooring throughout. NO CARPETS!The home comes w/ neutral colored walls and blinds throughout. Its expansive living room and dining room combo leads to a good sized kitchen with an island kitchen, complete kitchen appliances, & plenty of cabinets for storage. The home's fenced backyard is great for entertaining or play area for kids and your dogs. Mins to Medical Center & UTSA.