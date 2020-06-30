All apartments in San Antonio
11411 FAYWOOD

11411 Faywood · No Longer Available
Location

11411 Faywood, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate single story ranch style home @ gated HEIGHTS AT SEDONA! This 1623 sq ft gem features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, living/dining areas, & spacious kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space. Home boasts neutral colors & blinds throughout. Its huge living room & covered patio are perfect for entertaining. 1exit away from Bandera shopping centers and restaurants. Minutes away from La Cantera Mall, UTSA, Valero Head quarters, & Six Flags. Lackland AFB is about 16 miles. Quick access to 1604 and I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11411 FAYWOOD have any available units?
11411 FAYWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11411 FAYWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
11411 FAYWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11411 FAYWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 11411 FAYWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11411 FAYWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 11411 FAYWOOD offers parking.
Does 11411 FAYWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11411 FAYWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11411 FAYWOOD have a pool?
No, 11411 FAYWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 11411 FAYWOOD have accessible units?
No, 11411 FAYWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 11411 FAYWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11411 FAYWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11411 FAYWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11411 FAYWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.

