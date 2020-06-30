11411 FAYWOOD

Amenities

Immaculate single story ranch style home @ gated HEIGHTS AT SEDONA! This 1623 sq ft gem features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, living/dining areas, & spacious kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space. Home boasts neutral colors & blinds throughout. Its huge living room & covered patio are perfect for entertaining. 1exit away from Bandera shopping centers and restaurants. Minutes away from La Cantera Mall, UTSA, Valero Head quarters, & Six Flags. Lackland AFB is about 16 miles. Quick access to 1604 and I-10.