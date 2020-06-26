All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:55 AM

114 Poppy St. - 2

114 Poppy Street · No Longer Available
Location

114 Poppy Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Arena District

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy Duplex, Near St Phillips College
Minutes from Downtown
Just Minutes from downtown, At&t and Alamo dome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have any available units?
114 Poppy St. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have?
Some of 114 Poppy St. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Poppy St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
114 Poppy St. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Poppy St. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 114 Poppy St. - 2 offers parking.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
