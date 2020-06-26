Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 114 Poppy St. - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
114 Poppy St. - 2
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:55 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
114 Poppy St. - 2
114 Poppy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
114 Poppy Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Arena District
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy Duplex, Near St Phillips College
Minutes from Downtown
Just Minutes from downtown, At&t and Alamo dome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have any available units?
114 Poppy St. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have?
Some of 114 Poppy St. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 114 Poppy St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
114 Poppy St. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Poppy St. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 114 Poppy St. - 2 offers parking.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Poppy St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Poppy St. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
