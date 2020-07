Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Renovated home in the BEACON HILL.The beautiful refinished Hardwood floors in the Large Living Area compliment the Ceramic tile in the Kitchen and Dining Areas. The new Modern Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets, and granite countertops. Sleek contemporary light fixtures in the Kitchen and Dining areas. Carpeted Bedrooms. Modern light fixtures accent the original charm perfect for entertaining. Also large back yard and deck. Pets Negotiable!