3/2.5/2 OVER 2000 SQ. FEET, 2 LIVING AND 2 DINING, COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR!! FAUX WOOD BLINDS, BREAKFAST BAR, CEILING FANS, SUPER LARGE LOFT/GAME ROOM. SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER. CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11110 Dewberry Field have any available units?
11110 Dewberry Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.