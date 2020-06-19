All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:45 PM

11110 Dewberry Field

11110 Dewberry Field · No Longer Available
Location

11110 Dewberry Field, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
3/2.5/2 OVER 2000 SQ. FEET, 2 LIVING AND 2 DINING, COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR!! FAUX WOOD BLINDS, BREAKFAST BAR, CEILING FANS, SUPER LARGE LOFT/GAME ROOM. SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER. CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11110 Dewberry Field have any available units?
11110 Dewberry Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11110 Dewberry Field have?
Some of 11110 Dewberry Field's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11110 Dewberry Field currently offering any rent specials?
11110 Dewberry Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11110 Dewberry Field pet-friendly?
No, 11110 Dewberry Field is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11110 Dewberry Field offer parking?
Yes, 11110 Dewberry Field offers parking.
Does 11110 Dewberry Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11110 Dewberry Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11110 Dewberry Field have a pool?
No, 11110 Dewberry Field does not have a pool.
Does 11110 Dewberry Field have accessible units?
No, 11110 Dewberry Field does not have accessible units.
Does 11110 Dewberry Field have units with dishwashers?
No, 11110 Dewberry Field does not have units with dishwashers.

