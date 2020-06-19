11110 Dewberry Field

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

3/2.5/2 OVER 2000 SQ. FEET, 2 LIVING AND 2 DINING, COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR!! FAUX WOOD BLINDS, BREAKFAST BAR, CEILING FANS, SUPER LARGE LOFT/GAME ROOM. SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER. CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!!!