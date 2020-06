Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic 1 story in Prestigious Stone Oak!!. Lots of tile, open floor plan, two dining areas, breakfast bar, island kitchen, quiet back yard with covered porch and community pool. Located just down the street from hospitals, shopping and great dining!! It is also located within the North East school district which is one of the best school districts in San Antonio! HURRY WON'T LAST!