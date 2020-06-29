Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

1110 COCKROFT Available 06/01/20 Rental Home in Magnolia Heights-NW San Antonio. - Well-maintained 2-story home in Magnolia Heights. Open floor plan w/ cherrywood floors in Living, Dining & Family room. Gorgeous high ceilings in Living. Fantastic Kitchen! All Bedrooms up + Loft for fun or hobby/exercise area! Easy access to 1604 and 151, shopping & schools. Excellent NISD schools, Stevens High School.



Security Deposit: $1550.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)

Application Fee: $60.00 (non-refundable)



**APRIL SPECIAL** For every approved application in the month of April. Application fees will be credited to your security deposit!!! Making your Security Deposit less!! Must have the application in as well as all paperwork.



Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.



-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/



Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.

If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.



**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.



This will be on or before 06/01/2020.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



