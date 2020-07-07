All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:37 PM

111 Agency Oaks

111 Agency Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

111 Agency Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8dd72250a1 ---- If you need a place to call home near UTSA, this is the one for you! Cozy landscaping out front, gated yard, one car garage. Near campus, shopping, and entertainment. Don\'t hesitate, and call us today! Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Agency Oaks have any available units?
111 Agency Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 111 Agency Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
111 Agency Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Agency Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 111 Agency Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 111 Agency Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 111 Agency Oaks offers parking.
Does 111 Agency Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Agency Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Agency Oaks have a pool?
No, 111 Agency Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 111 Agency Oaks have accessible units?
No, 111 Agency Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Agency Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Agency Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Agency Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Agency Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.

