San Antonio, TX
1109 South Flores
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1109 South Flores

1109 South Flores Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Arsenal

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience the artistic blend of Historic architecture and contemporary design with this unique brick/stone/concrete and glass structure that is signature for architect Jim Poteet. High ceilings, open layout and gourmet kitchen with large island make this two story unit great for living and entertaining. City-skyline views from master bedroom & private balcony. Adjacent to Chris Park. Assigned garage and covered parking.

Rent:
Unfurnished:
*$2000 per month

Furnished obo
*$2550 per month
*$185 per night
*$800 per week
*$3000 per month to month or single months

*1,350 sqft.
*Historic architecture and contemporary design
*In King William area
*2 bedrooms
*2 bathrooms
*Gourmet kitchen
*Spacious living room
*Balcony
*Close to Shops, restaurants, *Bluestar brewery
*Furnished with modern, designer furniture
*Luxury appliances
*Next to beautiful park
*1 car garage

* Built in 2008

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 South Flores have any available units?
1109 South Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1109 South Flores currently offering any rent specials?
1109 South Flores isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 South Flores pet-friendly?
No, 1109 South Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1109 South Flores offer parking?
Yes, 1109 South Flores does offer parking.
Does 1109 South Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 South Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 South Flores have a pool?
No, 1109 South Flores does not have a pool.
Does 1109 South Flores have accessible units?
No, 1109 South Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 South Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 South Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 South Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 South Flores does not have units with air conditioning.
