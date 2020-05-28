1109 South Flores

Amenities

Experience the artistic blend of Historic architecture and contemporary design with this unique brick/stone/concrete and glass structure that is signature for architect Jim Poteet. High ceilings, open layout and gourmet kitchen with large island make this two story unit great for living and entertaining. City-skyline views from master bedroom & private balcony. Adjacent to Chris Park. Assigned garage and covered parking.



*$2000 per month



Furnished obo

*$2550 per month

*$185 per night

*$800 per week

*$3000 per month to month or single months



*1,350 sqft.

*Historic architecture and contemporary design

*In King William area

*2 bedrooms

*2 bathrooms

*Gourmet kitchen

*Spacious living room

*Balcony

*Close to Shops, restaurants, *Bluestar brewery

*Furnished with modern, designer furniture

*Luxury appliances

*Next to beautiful park

*1 car garage



* Built in 2008