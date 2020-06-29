All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

1107 GALAPAGOS

1107 Galapagos · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Galapagos, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***2 weeks free rent!!!***This Move in ready single-story home at LOMA MESA features 1356 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a formal dining that can be used as an office. The home comes with neutral colored walls and blinds throughout. Its expansive living room and dining room combo leads to a good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. The home's fenced backyard is great for entertaining or play area for kids and your dogs. Quick access to Freeways 410 and 281.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 GALAPAGOS have any available units?
1107 GALAPAGOS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1107 GALAPAGOS currently offering any rent specials?
1107 GALAPAGOS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 GALAPAGOS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 GALAPAGOS is pet friendly.
Does 1107 GALAPAGOS offer parking?
Yes, 1107 GALAPAGOS offers parking.
Does 1107 GALAPAGOS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 GALAPAGOS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 GALAPAGOS have a pool?
No, 1107 GALAPAGOS does not have a pool.
Does 1107 GALAPAGOS have accessible units?
No, 1107 GALAPAGOS does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 GALAPAGOS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 GALAPAGOS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 GALAPAGOS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 GALAPAGOS does not have units with air conditioning.
