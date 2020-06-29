1107 GALAPAGOS

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***2 weeks free rent!!!***This Move in ready single-story home at LOMA MESA features 1356 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a formal dining that can be used as an office. The home comes with neutral colored walls and blinds throughout. Its expansive living room and dining room combo leads to a good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. The home's fenced backyard is great for entertaining or play area for kids and your dogs. Quick access to Freeways 410 and 281.