Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

11018 CHICORY FIELD

11018 Chicory Field · No Longer Available
Location

11018 Chicory Field, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
NO showings until 6/24. ALL BRICK 3BR/2BA/2-GAR 1-story home minutes from 1604 & I-10--Just outside North Loop 1604. O'CONNOR HS. Near Fiesta Texas & La Cantera shopping. Separate garden tub & shower in Master Bath. Blinds, covered patio, and lawn sprinkler system. Community has pool, clubhouse, park, & trail. VERIFY SCHOOLS. NO aggressive breed pets. Only pets UNDER 25 lbs. Must view property before applying. Pet deposit is a $300 FEE PER pet and NON-REFUNDABLE. Showings begin 10 June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11018 CHICORY FIELD have any available units?
11018 CHICORY FIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11018 CHICORY FIELD have?
Some of 11018 CHICORY FIELD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11018 CHICORY FIELD currently offering any rent specials?
11018 CHICORY FIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11018 CHICORY FIELD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11018 CHICORY FIELD is pet friendly.
Does 11018 CHICORY FIELD offer parking?
Yes, 11018 CHICORY FIELD offers parking.
Does 11018 CHICORY FIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11018 CHICORY FIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11018 CHICORY FIELD have a pool?
Yes, 11018 CHICORY FIELD has a pool.
Does 11018 CHICORY FIELD have accessible units?
No, 11018 CHICORY FIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 11018 CHICORY FIELD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11018 CHICORY FIELD does not have units with dishwashers.
