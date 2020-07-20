11018 CHICORY FIELD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

NO showings until 6/24. ALL BRICK 3BR/2BA/2-GAR 1-story home minutes from 1604 & I-10--Just outside North Loop 1604. O'CONNOR HS. Near Fiesta Texas & La Cantera shopping. Separate garden tub & shower in Master Bath. Blinds, covered patio, and lawn sprinkler system. Community has pool, clubhouse, park, & trail. VERIFY SCHOOLS. NO aggressive breed pets. Only pets UNDER 25 lbs. Must view property before applying. Pet deposit is a $300 FEE PER pet and NON-REFUNDABLE. Showings begin 10 June.