11014 Burr Oak Dr

Amenities

pet friendly carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- *Wonderful 4 bedroom home*Guest ste or mother-in-law ste is separate from other bedrooms*Florida room opens onto large back yard*New carpet, fresh paint*Kitchen has double oven and smooth cooktop*Sec Systm*App fee is $60 online,per person 18 and over. Paper apps are $75,per person 18 and over. Sec Dep & App fees are due at time of application & copy of ID (see assoc. docs). $60 lease admin fee. If pets approved there is a $250 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet (limit 2). A picture of pet is required.



(RLNE5185215)