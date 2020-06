110 Roswell Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Move in ready on July 5, 2019 - SPACIOUS TWO STORY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. LOCATED IN THE NW AREA @ TRAILS OF Santa Fe NEAR HWY 151- POTRANCO RD- LOOP 410 & LOOP 1604. NEW ROOF, FRESH PAINT, CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, NEW CARPET, NEW WATER HEATHER, CEILING FANS, SOLAR WINDOW SCREENS. OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE, MASTER BATH W/ SEPARATE SHOWER/GARDEN TUB & DOUBLE VANITY, WALK-IN CLOTHES, LARGE BACKYARD W/ COVERED PATIO.

