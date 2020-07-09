10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

This is a townhouse. Charming and comfortable with beautiful large living room bay window which oversees large backyard. Spectacular back wooden bilevel decks great for entertaining. Large master bedroom has its own full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Newer stove and microwave! Ample storage! Come see this lovingly cared for gem. Small to medium sized pet may be considered acceptable. No live showings until application and app fee received. Upon preliminary acceptance, live showing may take place. Tenant agent must be present for commission. If prospective tenant does not like unit, application fees will be returned. Oaks subdivision has club, swimming pool and tennis courts for residents. Fees may apply.