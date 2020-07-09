All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:02 PM

10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST

10919 Whisper Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

10919 Whisper Valley Street, San Antonio, TX 78230
Whispering Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is a townhouse. Charming and comfortable with beautiful large living room bay window which oversees large backyard. Spectacular back wooden bilevel decks great for entertaining. Large master bedroom has its own full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Newer stove and microwave! Ample storage! Come see this lovingly cared for gem. Small to medium sized pet may be considered acceptable. No live showings until application and app fee received. Upon preliminary acceptance, live showing may take place. Tenant agent must be present for commission. If prospective tenant does not like unit, application fees will be returned. Oaks subdivision has club, swimming pool and tennis courts for residents. Fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST have any available units?
10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST have?
Some of 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST is pet friendly.
Does 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST offers parking.
Does 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST have a pool?
Yes, 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST has a pool.
Does 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST have accessible units?
No, 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10919 WHISPER VALLEY ST does not have units with dishwashers.

