All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10800 HWY 151.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10800 HWY 151
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:27 PM

10800 HWY 151

10800 Texas Highway 151 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10800 Texas Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
You just stumbled upon an apartment gem. Come home to luxury in a location that puts you close to Chase, Sea World, Nationwide and Lackland Air Force Base. Access to public transportation and major highways will be a breeze and pets are welcome! Amenities include a business center, picnic areas, BBQs, nice fitness center and refreshing pool. Inside features include washer and dryer connections, crown molding, walk-in closets, fireplaces, ceiling fans and a full-equipped kitchen. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 HWY 151 have any available units?
10800 HWY 151 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10800 HWY 151 have?
Some of 10800 HWY 151's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 HWY 151 currently offering any rent specials?
10800 HWY 151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 HWY 151 pet-friendly?
No, 10800 HWY 151 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10800 HWY 151 offer parking?
No, 10800 HWY 151 does not offer parking.
Does 10800 HWY 151 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 HWY 151 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 HWY 151 have a pool?
Yes, 10800 HWY 151 has a pool.
Does 10800 HWY 151 have accessible units?
No, 10800 HWY 151 does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 HWY 151 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 HWY 151 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio