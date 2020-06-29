10800 HWY 151

Amenities
You just stumbled upon an apartment gem. Come home to luxury in a location that puts you close to Chase, Sea World, Nationwide and Lackland Air Force Base. Access to public transportation and major highways will be a breeze and pets are welcome! Amenities include a business center, picnic areas, BBQs, nice fitness center and refreshing pool. Inside features include washer and dryer connections, crown molding, walk-in closets, fireplaces, ceiling fans and a full-equipped kitchen. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.