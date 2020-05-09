All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:30 AM

10718 CAT MOUNTAIN

10718 Cat Mountain · No Longer Available
Location

10718 Cat Mountain, San Antonio, TX 78251
Spring Vistas - Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this stunning newly renovated single story home featuring 1578 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & a good sized yard great for entertaining. With fresh Neutral color, blinds, & brand new luxury vinyl planks throughout, this home will not fail to impress. NO CARPETS! The kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets for storage, island, & buffet station. This home has spacious masters with vanity & spacious shower/tub combo. Located in Desirable North side Schools, Elementary School within the subdivision. Easy access to 151, 410, & 1604. Just minutes to Sea World and Lackland AFB. Near shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN have any available units?
10718 CAT MOUNTAIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN have?
Some of 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN currently offering any rent specials?
10718 CAT MOUNTAIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN pet-friendly?
No, 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN offer parking?
Yes, 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN offers parking.
Does 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN have a pool?
No, 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN does not have a pool.
Does 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN have accessible units?
No, 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN does not have accessible units.
Does 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 10718 CAT MOUNTAIN does not have units with dishwashers.

