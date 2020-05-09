10718 CAT MOUNTAIN

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Come see this stunning newly renovated single story home featuring 1578 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & a good sized yard great for entertaining. With fresh Neutral color, blinds, & brand new luxury vinyl planks throughout, this home will not fail to impress. NO CARPETS! The kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets for storage, island, & buffet station. This home has spacious masters with vanity & spacious shower/tub combo. Located in Desirable North side Schools, Elementary School within the subdivision. Easy access to 151, 410, & 1604. Just minutes to Sea World and Lackland AFB. Near shopping centers and restaurants.