Beautifully updated two bedroom home with a large master suite and ample closet space. The bathroom has a stall shower with smooth entrance that was remodeled for easy access. All flooring is tile for easy maintenance. This home includes off street parking for four cars or trucks, plus one covered stall. If you are looking for a quite neighborhood just a few minutes drive to down town San Antonio, then ask your Realtor to show you this home today.