Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:34 AM

10534 Bluestone Crk

10534 Bluestone Creek · No Longer Available
Location

10534 Bluestone Creek, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Beautiful & spacious 3/2/2 single story home in Stonefield Estates~Pride of ownership shows in all of the upgrades that the owner has done~Beautiful kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, extensive countertops & cabinetry~Formal living & dining, family room & breakfast area, all with beautiful tile flooring~Master suite w/walk-in closet~Master bath has a double vanity, garden tub, double linen closets~Beautiful landscaping, patio, & a greenbelt lot~Community pool~Hurry on this one!!!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10534 Bluestone Crk have any available units?
10534 Bluestone Crk doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10534 Bluestone Crk have?
Some of 10534 Bluestone Crk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 10534 Bluestone Crk currently offering any rent specials?
10534 Bluestone Crk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10534 Bluestone Crk pet-friendly?
Yes, 10534 Bluestone Crk is pet friendly.
Does 10534 Bluestone Crk offer parking?
Yes, 10534 Bluestone Crk offers parking.
Does 10534 Bluestone Crk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10534 Bluestone Crk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10534 Bluestone Crk have a pool?
Yes, 10534 Bluestone Crk has a pool.
Does 10534 Bluestone Crk have accessible units?
No, 10534 Bluestone Crk does not have accessible units.
Does 10534 Bluestone Crk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10534 Bluestone Crk has units with dishwashers.
