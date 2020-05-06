10534 Bluestone Crk

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Beautiful & spacious 3/2/2 single story home in Stonefield Estates~Pride of ownership shows in all of the upgrades that the owner has done~Beautiful kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, extensive countertops & cabinetry~Formal living & dining, family room & breakfast area, all with beautiful tile flooring~Master suite w/walk-in closet~Master bath has a double vanity, garden tub, double linen closets~Beautiful landscaping, patio, & a greenbelt lot~Community pool~Hurry on this one!!!~