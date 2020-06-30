All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10422 Cub Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10422 Cub Valley
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

10422 Cub Valley

10422 Cub Valley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10422 Cub Valley, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY!! NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Story Home Located Near Sea World/HWY 151! - You do not want to miss this out on this property! Beautiful updated flooring throughout makes this home shine! Located near Sea World, this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is ready for you! Black appliances in the kitchen, a lovely back porch and washer/dryer connections, this home is sure to impress! All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite includes private bath with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! The home features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The large pantry lends plenty of storage and doubles as the utility room. Give us a call today!

Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/3d221640af

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-6c97aa8d-b651-49df-954d-9208fc45a6eb

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE2784323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10422 Cub Valley have any available units?
10422 Cub Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10422 Cub Valley have?
Some of 10422 Cub Valley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10422 Cub Valley currently offering any rent specials?
10422 Cub Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10422 Cub Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, 10422 Cub Valley is pet friendly.
Does 10422 Cub Valley offer parking?
Yes, 10422 Cub Valley offers parking.
Does 10422 Cub Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10422 Cub Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10422 Cub Valley have a pool?
No, 10422 Cub Valley does not have a pool.
Does 10422 Cub Valley have accessible units?
No, 10422 Cub Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 10422 Cub Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10422 Cub Valley has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio