10330 Lynx Crossing

Recently Remodeled - NOW AVAILABLE TO SEE! Remodel consist of new flooring, fresh paint, new granite countertops, updated fixtures and lighting. Be the FIRST family to live in this beautifully updated home. All closets are walk-ins! The large backyard is an entertainers dream with a large patio, lighting, and pergola. Privacy Screens help keep the electric bill low. Refrigerator included! HOA Amenities include a pool. Walking distance to SeaWorld! NISD Schools! Just minutes from LACKLAND AFB!