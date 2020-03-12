All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 15 2019 at 6:31 PM

10330 Lynx Crossing

10330 Lynx Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

10330 Lynx Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Recently Remodeled - NOW AVAILABLE TO SEE! Remodel consist of new flooring, fresh paint, new granite countertops, updated fixtures and lighting. Be the FIRST family to live in this beautifully updated home. All closets are walk-ins! The large backyard is an entertainers dream with a large patio, lighting, and pergola. Privacy Screens help keep the electric bill low. Refrigerator included! HOA Amenities include a pool. Walking distance to SeaWorld! NISD Schools! Just minutes from LACKLAND AFB!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10330 Lynx Crossing have any available units?
10330 Lynx Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10330 Lynx Crossing have?
Some of 10330 Lynx Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10330 Lynx Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
10330 Lynx Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10330 Lynx Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 10330 Lynx Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10330 Lynx Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 10330 Lynx Crossing does offer parking.
Does 10330 Lynx Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10330 Lynx Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10330 Lynx Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 10330 Lynx Crossing has a pool.
Does 10330 Lynx Crossing have accessible units?
No, 10330 Lynx Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 10330 Lynx Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 10330 Lynx Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
