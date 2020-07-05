10227 Tiger Bay

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6c3874098 ---- Out with the old and in with the new in this beautifully redone home. The home features all new flooring with wood vinyl downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. The home has fresh paint inside and out. New roof just installed as well. Brand new stainless steel appliances brighten up the open kitchen. New french door to the back yard are nice on a breezy day! Second living area upstairs. Over-sized master bedroom with large walk in closet and garden tub. This home won\'t last long!! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Car Garage Two Story