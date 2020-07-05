All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

10227 Tiger Bay

10227 Tiger Bay · No Longer Available
Location

10227 Tiger Bay, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6c3874098 ---- Out with the old and in with the new in this beautifully redone home. The home features all new flooring with wood vinyl downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. The home has fresh paint inside and out. New roof just installed as well. Brand new stainless steel appliances brighten up the open kitchen. New french door to the back yard are nice on a breezy day! Second living area upstairs. Over-sized master bedroom with large walk in closet and garden tub. This home won\'t last long!! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Car Garage Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10227 Tiger Bay have any available units?
10227 Tiger Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10227 Tiger Bay have?
Some of 10227 Tiger Bay's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10227 Tiger Bay currently offering any rent specials?
10227 Tiger Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10227 Tiger Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 10227 Tiger Bay is pet friendly.
Does 10227 Tiger Bay offer parking?
Yes, 10227 Tiger Bay offers parking.
Does 10227 Tiger Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10227 Tiger Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10227 Tiger Bay have a pool?
No, 10227 Tiger Bay does not have a pool.
Does 10227 Tiger Bay have accessible units?
No, 10227 Tiger Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 10227 Tiger Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 10227 Tiger Bay does not have units with dishwashers.

