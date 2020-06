Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ceramic Tile floors, stove, dishwasher, refrig. fireplace. Ceiling fans, New 2018 central heat & air. Inclosed patio for extra room. Near elem. school, HOA pool and playground for tenants use included in the rent. Verify schools for caps new schools in the area. Good area and NSISD schools. $100 of pet deposit is non-refundable. Any questions, call agent.