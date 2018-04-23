All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10126 Silver Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10126 Silver Park
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

10126 Silver Park

10126 Silver Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Braun's Farm
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10126 Silver Park, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Silverbrook. Home has great curb appeal with mature trees that include a Magnolia & Crepe Myrtles. Driveway was extended for additional parking & a sidewalk was also added. First floor has 2" faux wood blinds, crown molding with bamboo & ceramic flooring installed in 2017. All bedrooms are located on the second floor & were carpeted in 2017. Bathrooms were updated in 2017. Bluetooth water heater was installed in 2016 & roof was replaced in 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Silver Park have any available units?
10126 Silver Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10126 Silver Park have?
Some of 10126 Silver Park's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Silver Park currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Silver Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Silver Park pet-friendly?
No, 10126 Silver Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10126 Silver Park offer parking?
Yes, 10126 Silver Park offers parking.
Does 10126 Silver Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10126 Silver Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Silver Park have a pool?
No, 10126 Silver Park does not have a pool.
Does 10126 Silver Park have accessible units?
No, 10126 Silver Park does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Silver Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 10126 Silver Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio