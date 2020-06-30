10123 Tempestuous

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Immaculate 3 bed/2 bath Single Story Near Sea World! Wood flooring throughout main areas and rooms, for ease of care. Open Floor Plan. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, overlooking living area. Master Bathroom w/ double vanities, tub/shower combo and walk-in closets. Covered patio for those relaxing evenings. Desirable 151 Hwy location, Close to LAFB, Sea World, Entertainment, Shopping and Schools! (**Fridge Not Warrantied for Repair/Replacement**)

- Available Jan 15th, 2020

- Deposit, Application, Tenancy Questions/Answers Here: https://www.t2mre.com/step-by-step-guide-for-residents/

Contact us to schedule a showing.