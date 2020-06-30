All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 5 2020

10123 Tempestuous

10123 Tempestuous · No Longer Available
Location

10123 Tempestuous, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Immaculate 3 bed/2 bath Single Story Near Sea World! Wood flooring throughout main areas and rooms, for ease of care. Open Floor Plan. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, overlooking living area. Master Bathroom w/ double vanities, tub/shower combo and walk-in closets. Covered patio for those relaxing evenings. Desirable 151 Hwy location, Close to LAFB, Sea World, Entertainment, Shopping and Schools! (**Fridge Not Warrantied for Repair/Replacement**)
- Available Jan 15th, 2020
- Deposit, Application, Tenancy Questions/Answers Here: https://www.t2mre.com/step-by-step-guide-for-residents/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 Tempestuous have any available units?
10123 Tempestuous doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10123 Tempestuous have?
Some of 10123 Tempestuous's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10123 Tempestuous currently offering any rent specials?
10123 Tempestuous is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 Tempestuous pet-friendly?
No, 10123 Tempestuous is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10123 Tempestuous offer parking?
No, 10123 Tempestuous does not offer parking.
Does 10123 Tempestuous have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10123 Tempestuous does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 Tempestuous have a pool?
No, 10123 Tempestuous does not have a pool.
Does 10123 Tempestuous have accessible units?
No, 10123 Tempestuous does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 Tempestuous have units with dishwashers?
No, 10123 Tempestuous does not have units with dishwashers.

