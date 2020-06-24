All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1007 Honey Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1007 Honey Tree
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

1007 Honey Tree

1007 Honey Tree Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1007 Honey Tree Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- *Three bedroom/2 bath, one story home*Converted garage can be turned into a family room or 4th bedroom*Large yard,covered patio*Pet restr*Online Application fee $60, Paper Application fee $75, per person 18 and over. Application, fees, and deposit all due at time of application. $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet (subject to restrictions and approval). $60 lease admin fee after approval. Tenant Liability Insurance required. Rental Policies and processes are attached to listing in additional information.

(RLNE5136041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Honey Tree have any available units?
1007 Honey Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1007 Honey Tree currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Honey Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Honey Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Honey Tree is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Honey Tree offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Honey Tree offers parking.
Does 1007 Honey Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Honey Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Honey Tree have a pool?
No, 1007 Honey Tree does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Honey Tree have accessible units?
No, 1007 Honey Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Honey Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Honey Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Honey Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Honey Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio