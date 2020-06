Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Round Rock - 3 Bedroom - Duplex - Available Now - $1150.00 - Great 3/2 Duplex off of 79 and IH 35. 906 Chism Trail Cove . Get any where quick from this location. Plank Vinyl wood floors through out. Gas Cooking, 1 car Garage. Big

Yard. Ready when you are.



(RLNE3840289)