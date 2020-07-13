City North at Sunrise Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access carport green community package receiving

In the scenic Texas Hill County there is a gem called City North at Sunshine Ranch; a vibrant pet friendly apartment community in Round Rock, TX where rewarding comfort and delightful style blend together perfectly. Our open-concept one, two, and three bedroom apartments come with a curated collection of amenities such as full-size washer/dryer connections, programmable thermostats, spacious walk-in closets, gourmet chef kitchens, and more.



Take a dip in the sparkling, resort-inspired swimming pool and enjoy lovely views from the pavilion lounge. Hit your highest score at the billiard room with recreation area, gather the gang at the barbecue grilling stations and picnic area or spark up a conversation at the resident lounge with bistro kitchen. Browse your favorite websites at the cybercafe, complete your workout routine at the 24-hour cardio training facility, and finish chores at the clothes care center. Don’t forget to take your furry pal for a walk to the gated pet park and make