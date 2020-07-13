All apartments in Round Rock
City North at Sunrise Ranch
City North at Sunrise Ranch

2800 Sunrise Rd · (603) 392-7729
Location

2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0523 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1131 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Unit 1031 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Unit 1033 · Avail. now

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0121 · Avail. now

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City North at Sunrise Ranch.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
carport
green community
package receiving
In the scenic Texas Hill County there is a gem called City North at Sunshine Ranch; a vibrant pet friendly apartment community in Round Rock, TX where rewarding comfort and delightful style blend together perfectly. Our open-concept one, two, and three bedroom apartments come with a curated collection of amenities such as full-size washer/dryer connections, programmable thermostats, spacious walk-in closets, gourmet chef kitchens, and more.

Take a dip in the sparkling, resort-inspired swimming pool and enjoy lovely views from the pavilion lounge. Hit your highest score at the billiard room with recreation area, gather the gang at the barbecue grilling stations and picnic area or spark up a conversation at the resident lounge with bistro kitchen. Browse your favorite websites at the cybercafe, complete your workout routine at the 24-hour cardio training facility, and finish chores at the clothes care center. Don’t forget to take your furry pal for a walk to the gated pet park and make

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $49 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet; Surety bond: $43.75 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease, Carport: $35/month, Detached garage: $100/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City North at Sunrise Ranch have any available units?
City North at Sunrise Ranch has 5 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does City North at Sunrise Ranch have?
Some of City North at Sunrise Ranch's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City North at Sunrise Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
City North at Sunrise Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City North at Sunrise Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, City North at Sunrise Ranch is pet friendly.
Does City North at Sunrise Ranch offer parking?
Yes, City North at Sunrise Ranch offers parking.
Does City North at Sunrise Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, City North at Sunrise Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City North at Sunrise Ranch have a pool?
Yes, City North at Sunrise Ranch has a pool.
Does City North at Sunrise Ranch have accessible units?
No, City North at Sunrise Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does City North at Sunrise Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City North at Sunrise Ranch has units with dishwashers.
