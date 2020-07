Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS CHARMING 2 STORY HOME HAS A SOARING CEILING IN THE LIVING ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE FOYER AND LIVING, TILE IN THE KITCHEN, BATHS & UTILITY, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER WITH UNDER MOUNT SINK, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE, 2" BLINDS. THE MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WHILE THE SECONDARY BEDROOM, A LOFT AND GAME ROOM ARE UPSTAIRS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.