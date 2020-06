Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous Lennar home with over $9000 in upgrades. Popular floor plan with master bedroom, guest bed, study, dining room downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs with additional family room AND media room. Located on a wide cul-de-sac lot with gorgeous oak in the back yard that shades the extended patio. Huge Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, countertop length granite counters with plenty of space at the bar to sit and uber cabinet and pantry storage space.