3220 Clinton Place

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Spring Into Your New Home - Desirable Light & bright floor plan with carpet & hard tile flooring throughout. This home features a mother-in-law plan, vaulted ceilings & a cozy fireplace in living room. The spacious kitchen comes with a center island, gas cooking & a large pantry. Other features include a master suite with a large walk-in closet. The master bath is appointed with a garden tub, separate shower & double vanity. The front room could be used as bedroom or a study/office. The 2-car garage is complete with a garage door opener. Enjoy the covered back patio and deck in the private back yard. Apply Online: https://mda.quickleasepro.com

Broker #9007532



(RLNE4770626)