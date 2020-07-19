All apartments in Round Rock
3220 Clinton Place
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

3220 Clinton Place

3220 Clinton Place · No Longer Available
Location

3220 Clinton Place, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spring Into Your New Home - Desirable Light & bright floor plan with carpet & hard tile flooring throughout. This home features a mother-in-law plan, vaulted ceilings & a cozy fireplace in living room. The spacious kitchen comes with a center island, gas cooking & a large pantry. Other features include a master suite with a large walk-in closet. The master bath is appointed with a garden tub, separate shower & double vanity. The front room could be used as bedroom or a study/office. The 2-car garage is complete with a garage door opener. Enjoy the covered back patio and deck in the private back yard. Apply Online: https://mda.quickleasepro.com
Broker #9007532

(RLNE4770626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Clinton Place have any available units?
3220 Clinton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Clinton Place have?
Some of 3220 Clinton Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Clinton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Clinton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Clinton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 Clinton Place is pet friendly.
Does 3220 Clinton Place offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Clinton Place offers parking.
Does 3220 Clinton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Clinton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Clinton Place have a pool?
No, 3220 Clinton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Clinton Place have accessible units?
No, 3220 Clinton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Clinton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Clinton Place has units with dishwashers.
