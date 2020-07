Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully kept home with open floor plan. No carpet except in bedrooms. Home features a huge kitchen with island and breakfast bar, spacious living area, built in shelves. The large fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Short drive to major employers, the Domain, Down Town Round Rock and North Austin. Fast access to 35,45 and MoPac.