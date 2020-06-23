All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2036 Redwing Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2036 Redwing Way
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM

2036 Redwing Way

2036 Redwing Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2036 Redwing Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
South Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled LG 3+2.*New Carpet In All Bedrooms*Whole Duplex Freshly Painted*Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings. Laminate Flooring In The Living & Dining Areas. Extra Large Duplex Feels Like A Single Family Home. Spacious Rooms w/ 2 Full Bathrooms. Enclosed garage. Conveniently Located Near Dell I35 & Toll Rd. Within Desirable RR ISD, Community Pool, Activity Center. Quick Walk To Park & Shopping.
Newly remodeled LG 3+2.*New Carpet In All Bedrooms*Whole House Freshly Painted*Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings. Laminate Flooring In The Living & Dining Areas. Extra Large Duplex Feels Like A Single Family Home. Spacious Rooms w/ 2 Full Bathrooms. Enclosed garage. Conveniently Located Near Dell I35 & Toll Rd. Within Desirable RR ISD, Community Pool, Activity Center. Quick Walk To Park & Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Redwing Way have any available units?
2036 Redwing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 Redwing Way have?
Some of 2036 Redwing Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Redwing Way currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Redwing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Redwing Way pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Redwing Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2036 Redwing Way offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Redwing Way offers parking.
Does 2036 Redwing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Redwing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Redwing Way have a pool?
Yes, 2036 Redwing Way has a pool.
Does 2036 Redwing Way have accessible units?
No, 2036 Redwing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Redwing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Redwing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District