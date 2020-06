Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1901 Ridgetop Drive Round Rock TX 78664 - Freshly painted, light and bright 3 bed 2 bath! No carpet and newer laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen opens up to spacious living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Formal dining area. Large yard on a corner lot with plenty of trees for shade. You don't want to miss this!



(RLNE3267725)