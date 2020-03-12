All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE

1200 Hidden Valley Drive · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1200 Hidden Valley Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
pool
This community has beautiful apartments for rent full of luxurious features and elegant interior finishes. Enjoy having natural lighting, a full-size washer and dryer, garden-style bathtub, walk-in closet, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors and more! Enjoy the onsite cyber caf&eacute;, sweeping views of the city, the fully-equipped fitness center, elegant clubhouse, swimming pool and outdoor fireplace. You will be living close to the Round Rock Premium Outlets, Scott and White Hospital and fantastic dining. Tour this beautiful community today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity