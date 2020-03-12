1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym pool

This community has beautiful apartments for rent full of luxurious features and elegant interior finishes. Enjoy having natural lighting, a full-size washer and dryer, garden-style bathtub, walk-in closet, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors and more! Enjoy the onsite cyber café, sweeping views of the city, the fully-equipped fitness center, elegant clubhouse, swimming pool and outdoor fireplace. You will be living close to the Round Rock Premium Outlets, Scott and White Hospital and fantastic dining. Tour this beautiful community today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.