1124 Hyde Park DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

ONE story 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms available for March 6 move-in! Small dogs only, NO aggressive breeds or puppies less than 1 year old. Super convenient area with easy access to 79, TOLL, I-35, HEB, WAL-MART, Dell Diamond & America's Largest Indoor Waterpark, Kalahari (coming soon)!! Wood laminate flooring everywhere except bedrooms! Master bath w/ dual vanities, GARDEN TUB & WALK-IN CLOSET! Center island kitchen w/ built in microwave & covered back patio out back! Park, Pool & Round Rock Schools!