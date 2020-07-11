All apartments in Richardson
Richardson, TX
Windsor Cityline
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Windsor Cityline

1250 Hunt Street · (833) 600-0643
Location

1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX 75082

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1520 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 1122 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 2205 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1507 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 2312 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Unit 1521 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Cityline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
trash valet
garage
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Windsor CityLine, a high-end apartment community in the heart of the brand new CityLine development with over 150,000 square feet of retail. Windsor CityLine boasts custom home finishes complete with authentic hand-scraped hardwood flooring, granite or quartz counters, custom maple cabinetry and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances.Our luxury Richardson, TX apartments allow you to reside in comfort and sophistication while exploring the unique and dynamic culture of CityLine. We are just a few minutes from UT Dallas and major employers, such as State Farm, Raytheon, Toyota, and Fujitsu. Our sophisticated mid-rise community located in the heart of CityLine has immediate access to CityLine DART station and Spring Creek and Renner Trail. We are also near all the shopping and dining that Richardson has to offer. The search for luxury apartments in Richardson ends at Windsor CityLine.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Cityline have any available units?
Windsor Cityline has 18 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Cityline have?
Some of Windsor Cityline's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Cityline currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Cityline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Cityline pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Cityline is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Cityline offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Cityline offers parking.
Does Windsor Cityline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Cityline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Cityline have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Cityline has a pool.
Does Windsor Cityline have accessible units?
No, Windsor Cityline does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Cityline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Cityline has units with dishwashers.
