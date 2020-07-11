Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access trash valet garage gym bbq/grill bike storage cc payments internet cafe online portal package receiving

Welcome to Windsor CityLine, a high-end apartment community in the heart of the brand new CityLine development with over 150,000 square feet of retail. Windsor CityLine boasts custom home finishes complete with authentic hand-scraped hardwood flooring, granite or quartz counters, custom maple cabinetry and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances.Our luxury Richardson, TX apartments allow you to reside in comfort and sophistication while exploring the unique and dynamic culture of CityLine. We are just a few minutes from UT Dallas and major employers, such as State Farm, Raytheon, Toyota, and Fujitsu. Our sophisticated mid-rise community located in the heart of CityLine has immediate access to CityLine DART station and Spring Creek and Renner Trail. We are also near all the shopping and dining that Richardson has to offer. The search for luxury apartments in Richardson ends at Windsor CityLine.