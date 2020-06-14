101 Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX with garage
Rowlett, Texas, is a scenic community along Lake Ray Hubbard. Hubbard presided over the Dallas Parks and Recreation System board from 1943 to 1972.Touted to be a city on the water and on the move, Rowlett lives up to its slogan with 30 miles of shoreline along Lake Hubbard and most of its population flocking to Dallas to put bread on the table. Aside from being a bedroom community for a heavyweight like Dallas, Rowlett has much to offer on its own (shame, the Dallas Cowboys didn't realize this).
A lakefront community with much of its history rooted in cotton industry, this city has become the home of 56,000 people that is poised for economic growth that just might make the Cowboys' big-wigs. If you'd like to be in the thick of the development, looking at apartments for rent is first in order.
Rowlett apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.