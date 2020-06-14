180 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX with garage
Famous rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice grew up in Carrollton, TX. Don't worry, we're not going to make a joke about how Carrollton is "too cool"... sort of.
Carrollton is a suburb of Dallas, TX. In 2006 and 2008, "Money _Magazine" included Carrollton as one of the best places to live in the United States. Carrollton started as an agrarian farming town, but when Dallas began to grow, so did Carrollton and especially when the St. Louis Southwestern Railway was built to cross through it in 1888. The railroad helped bring products into and out of the town. The citys biggest boom happened after the Second World War, when people seeking a nice suburban life sought out Dallas suburbs. Today, Carrollton remains a nice place to live.
Carrollton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.