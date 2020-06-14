180 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX with garage

Apartment List
Carrollton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
16 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
6 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Indian Creek
40 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
64 Units Available
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1908 sqft
Newly constructed apartment homes near Midway and Park, with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Choice of color schemes, plus wood flooring, in-unit laundry and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Indian Creek
17 Units Available
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1316 sqft
Situated in the Lewisville School District close to the Vista Ridge Mall and RJ McInnish park. Luxury units include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and French doors to outdoor space. Community offers residents pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Castle Hills
31 Units Available
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
234 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,175
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
This brand-new apartment community is scheduled to open this Fall for first move-ins. Residents can choose from luxurious homes with private yards, spacious patios or balconies and the best locations within the community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1047 sqft
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
56 Units Available
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,090
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1097 sqft
Come home to comfort, style, and grace at Olympus on Main.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1295 sqft
Spacious and unique floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and espresso or white cabinetry. Community amenities include media lounge with billiards and shuffleboard tables.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Indian Creek
17 Units Available
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1517 sqft
Resort-style pools with multiple levels. Fitness center with cardio machines and numerous options for strength training, open 24 hours. Sophisticated design with multi-toned carpet, custom accent colors, brushed nickel fixtures, crown molding. One mile to 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
29 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
50 Units Available
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,194
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1086 sqft
NOW OPEN Switchyard is where historic charm compliments hip, casual lifestyles. Inspired by the surrounding landmarks of old downtown Carrollton, Switchyard is rich with red brick, repurposed materials and a modern industrial edge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1493 sqft
Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, and ceramic glass cooking surface on stoves. Fitness center with cardio theater, spinning, circuit and resistance training. Pet-friendly community with bark park, pet grooming station, and option for fenced yard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
8 Units Available
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Animal lovers can bring their furry friends along at this property. Community features include a coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated. Located along Keller Springs Road and all its great shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Indian Creek
29 Units Available
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
200 Units Available
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,193
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
LIFE : ACTIVATED Cutting edge technology and comfort living merge in the expanding North Carrollton corridor. Frankford Station apartments is the hot spot for the busy millennial with high energy lifestyles and tech driven needs.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this community offers a uniquely different environment, with city conveniences and a tranquil atmosphere that makes coming home a joy.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1577 sqft
Located on twenty beautifully landscaped acres, Hillside Community offers distinctive floor plans, ample access to nearby schools, local retail, and area recreation. We invite you to enjoy our commitment to service - come home to Hillside Community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1274 sqft
Come by Mansions at Sunset Ridge Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a one or two bedroom apartment, Mansions at Sunset Ridge has what youre looking for! The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
44 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
310 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
City Guide for Carrollton, TX

Famous rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice grew up in Carrollton, TX. Don't worry, we're not going to make a joke about how Carrollton is "too cool"... sort of.

Carrollton is a suburb of Dallas, TX. In 2006 and 2008, "Money _Magazine" included Carrollton as one of the best places to live in the United States. Carrollton started as an agrarian farming town, but when Dallas began to grow, so did Carrollton and especially when the St. Louis Southwestern Railway was built to cross through it in 1888. The railroad helped bring products into and out of the town. The citys biggest boom happened after the Second World War, when people seeking a nice suburban life sought out Dallas suburbs. Today, Carrollton remains a nice place to live.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carrollton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carrollton, TX

Carrollton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

