Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed carport coffee bar on-site laundry playground pet friendly

The Lifestyle You Work Hard for...and Deserve! Canterbury Courts offers luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Richardson, TX. Our pet friendly apartments feature garden tubs, full-size washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and flexible parking options including garages and covered parking. The clubhouse offers a media room, cafe, resort-style pool, fitness and weight room, and a business center with high-speed internet access. Canterbury Courts blends a convenient urban location in Collin County with a warm and inviting lifestyle. When you're on the go...you'll appreciate easy access to freeways US 75 & 190, University of Texas - Dallas, shopping malls, Crowley Park, Breckenridge Park and some of the city's most popular restaurants. When it's time to come home...you can retreat from the fast pace world and relax in a home designed specifically for your comfort and convenience.