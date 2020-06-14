Apartment List
199 Apartments for rent in Allen, TX with garage

Allen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
67 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Twin Creeks
19 Units Available
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1262 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. Short-term leases available. Premium interior finishes and ample storage. Resort-style pool, spa and basketball court on-site. Large bark park. Ample closet space and in-unit fireplaces available.
31 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Twin Creeks
9 Units Available
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
28 Units Available
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1518 sqft
Luxurious units right near Watters Creek. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Enjoy a pool with spa, meeting room and entertainment area on site.
9 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
35 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
92 Units Available
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1117 sqft
Just minutes from Dallas. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies, and kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Allen
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
9 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
22 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
39 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
$
Eldorado
40 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$836
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Craig Ranch
32 Units Available
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Ridgeview Ranch
21 Units Available
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1348 sqft
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
$
12 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,128
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
$
34 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
31 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
19 Units Available
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,006
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,216
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1146 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed apartment features, Springs at McKinney offers luxury living in this great Texas city.
51 Units Available
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1112 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
37 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
City Guide for Allen, TX

"If a man's from Texas, he'll tell you. If he's not, why embarrass him by asking?" - John Gunther

Society in Allen, Texas, is about three things: football, shopping and eating. Although the Dallas suburb has plenty of that blustery western spirit that all Texans are known for, it's moving forward and embracing a life on its own terms, which includes eco-conscious neighborhoods and high-quality cuisine. Sure, there are as many trees as money can irrigate and an emphasis on "wholesomeness," but Money and Forbes magazines routinely rate it near the top for best places to live, and even the most strident anti-Texan can find something to love about this welcoming city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Allen, TX

Allen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

