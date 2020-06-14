133 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX with garage
"I am from Texas, and one of the reasons I like Texas is because there is no one in control." (-Willie Nelson)
Farmers Branch Texas, lovingly referred to by locals as ‘The City in a Park’, is home to just under 30,000 people enjoying a 12-square mile slice of North-East Texas paradise. The community was first settled in the 1850s and has managed to remain a vibrant and beautiful city. Farmers Branch is an inner-ring suburb of Dallas County and is a quick and easy commute for those who need or want to work within the metroplex but have a strong desire to live in a close knit community with deep, historical roots. Talk about the best of multiple worlds! Farmers Branch seems to be a haven for those who love to work in computers and math. When you work this hard all day, coming home only minutes from your office and finding yourself surrounded by parks and the beauty of nature makes you feel as though every night is a getaway.
Farmers Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.