wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with stunning water view. It offers plenty of room for family and friends. Great location close to major highways and shopping. Huge 2 car garage for plenty storage room. Spacious kitchen open to family room with stunning water view. community playground and pool within walking distance from the house. House is clean and ready to move in. Pets are case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5710 Glenbrook Drive have any available units?
5710 Glenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5710 Glenbrook Drive have?
Some of 5710 Glenbrook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 Glenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Glenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Glenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5710 Glenbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5710 Glenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5710 Glenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 5710 Glenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 Glenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Glenbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5710 Glenbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 5710 Glenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5710 Glenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 Glenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 Glenbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 Glenbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5710 Glenbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
