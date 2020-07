Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe gym game room parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments

Nestled in the charming, rapidly growing region just North of Dallas, Orion Prosper Lakes is a luxurious, tranquil haven offering a unique living experience and access to the best of North Texas. Our elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living giving you access to a pristine resort-style community, upscale amenities and so much more.